Roll-Royce Silver Shadow Bentley T-Series Camargue & Corniche (Updated Fourth Edition, paperback)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787111370
UPC:
9781787111370
MPN:
9781787111370
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$89.95

Out of stock

Frequently bought together:

Description

Author: Malcolm Bobbitt, Softbound, 216 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111370, This Updated Fourth Edition Published in 2017

 

- CONTENTS -

THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD: Design and development of the cars that would replace the R-R Silver Cloud and Bentley S

• WITHOUT A SHADOW OF DOUBT: The launch of the cars at the Paris Motor Show and details of how the new models were built

• WHISPERING POWER: Development and evolution until the end of production

• COACHBUILT MODELS & VARIANTS: Coachbuilt coupes, convertibles, long wheelbase models and one-offs: the Corniche and Camargue

• LIVING WITH A SILVER SHADOW OR BENTLEY T: How to buy a good example, advice on maintenance and common problems, improvements, the cost of parts

• APPENDICES: Including production figures, chassis numbers,specifications, concise chronology, clubs and specialists

• INDEX

"... has all the data anyone contemplating buying one of these fine cars, the Camargue and Corniche included, should ever need. Go for it!"

- W.B. Motor Sport

"Without doubt ... the most outstanding book on the subject of these cars. Nothing else comes close - and I have read almost every book on the subject." - David Rizzo

THE FOURTH EDITION OF THIS CLASSIC BOOK INCLUDES NEW PICTURES AND UPDATED TEXT

View AllClose

Related Products

On Sale
Rolls-Royce and Bentley The Crewe Years (3rd edition) Rolls-Royce and Bentley The Crewe Years (3rd edition)
Add to Cart

Rolls-Royce & Bentley The Crewe Years (3rd Edition)

Haynes

MSRP: $299.95
Now: $99.95
Was: $299.95
By: Martin Bennett . The names Rolls-Royce and Bentley have long been synonymous with engineering excellence, longevity, luxury and beauty of line. All these attributes were developed to a very high...