Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Ultimate Portfolio (paperback)

Description

Publisher Brooklands Books Limited, 2000

ISBN 1855204991, 9781855204997
218 pages

 

Announced in 1965 this was the first monocoque design from Rolls-Royce thus bringing an end to the variety of custom-built bodyshells of the past. In time the Silver Shadow and its Bentley T-type cousin became recognized as great cars just like their forebears. In-house coachbuilders, Mulliner-Park Ward produced an attractive two-door body with flowing wing lines which was offered as a fixed-head coupT or a convertible. From 1971 this was marketed as the Corniche, a model seen as separate from the Silver Shadow. This is a book of contemporary road and comparison tests, technical and specification data, detailed production changes, touring, driver's impressions, history. Models covered include: Series I & II, LWB, Bentley T2, Corniche, Silver Wraith II.

