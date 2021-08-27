Rolls-Royce Motor Cars - Making a Legend (Simon Van Booy, Harvey Briggs)

The most prestigious motor car in the world. The true definition of luxury

A tour of the Rolls-Royce facility and a unique insight into the manufacturing process

A stunning collection of cars from the earliest models to those of the modern day

A compendium of historical Rolls-Royce pictures, many unseen before

A luxurious book, beautifully designed and impeccably produced to the highest standards

The ultimate Rolls-Royce volume

Step inside a world of engineering excellence with this collection, dedicated to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. The authors were granted unique access by the Rolls-Royce company. Detailed descriptions of the manufacturing process are set against a backdrop of heritage and prestige, including an exclusive showcase of the company's manufacturing facility and a splendid gallery of Rolls-Royce cars dating back to sketches of work from the 1930s. This collection includes numerous unseen photos of Sir Henry Royce driving early versions of his iconic cars.

A true behind-the-scenes experience, this book introduces the reader to the Rolls-Royce master craftsmen at work. High-quality images and detailed insights reveal the process by which each car is constructed, from the 2019 Ghost Zenith back in time to the 1904 Original. Rolls-Royce opens their archive to reveal a spectacular timeline of design, providing readers with an insight into the world of those who still uphold the words of Sir Henry Royce: "Strive for perfection in everything you do".

The contents list guides the reader through the complete construction of a car: Design and Customisation, Paint and Finish, Chassis Assembly, Woodwork, Leather, Testing, The Spirit of Ecstasy Hood Ornament, and more. With a glimpse at the Rolls- Royce Training Academy and a plethora of featured cars from last year to the start of the last century, this is the ultimate Rolls-Royce collectors' volume. Featured cars include the new Ghost (2020), the Phantom Tranquility (2019), Phantom Aviator Coupe (2012), the Phantom II Continental (1934) the AX201 Silver Ghost (1907), and many more.