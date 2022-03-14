Rover 2000, 2200 & 3500 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Description

Rover 2000, 2200 & 3500
All P6 models: 2000/2200 SC & TC, Three Thousand Five, 3500 & 3500S 1963 to 1976

So you want to own and drive a beautiful Rover P6. STOP! Take expert advice first. Having this book is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Martyn Marroco’s years of Rover experience can help you spot a bad car quickly and show you how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the car of your dreams, not nightmares!

Additional Information

Book Title:
Rover 2000, 2200 & 3500 - The Essential Buyer's Guide
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
64
Author:
Martyn Marrocco
