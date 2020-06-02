Rover P6 - 2000, 2200, 3500: The Complete Story (James Taylor)

The Rover P6 was unquestionably one of the best saloon cars to come out of Britain in the 1960s and was winner of the first-ever European Car of the Year award. It combined a wealth of technical innovation with a distinctive appearance that incorporated exactly the right degree of Italianate sharp-suited appearance for its time. It was, and remains, a great car to drive, and all these qualities were combined with the space and practicality of a four-seat family saloon. Rover P6: 2000, 2200, 3500 - The Complete Story documents its evolution from the earliest ideas in the 1950s to the end of production in 1977. It describes all the models with specification tables and paint and trim options, including NADA and Federal cars and remembers the motorsport successes and failures. It records the manufacturing process at Solihull and CKD overseas and includes a useful chapter on buying and owning a Rover P6.

