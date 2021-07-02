Rover R8 (James Taylor)

Description

Paperback book by James Taylor, published in 2021, 96 pages

This comprehensive and readable book covers the Rover models built on the R8 platform, including the Rover 200 and 400. The book begins with the transitional period after the demise of BL and the advent of first Austin Rover and then Rover as well as the early collaboration with Honda to develop a new series of cars. The author also examines the development of the successful K Series engine as well as the collaboration with Peugeot to develop diesel engines from 1992. The book goes on to explore the various models in detail, including the five-door and three-door Rover 200s, the Rover 200 Cabriolet, the Rover 400 saloons, the Rover 400 Tourer and the Rover 200 Tomcat coupé. Written by an acknowledged authority on Rover cars, this book provides the reader with everything they need to know about the development of this important series of cars at a critical moment in British motor manufacturing history.

