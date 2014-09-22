Saab 95 & 96 Petrol (66 - 76) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.View AllClose
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Specific Information: 96 Saloon and 95 Estate., Petrol: 1.5 litre (1498cc).
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, September 22, 2014
Part Number: 198
ISBN: 9780857339256
Sedan Wagon
Petrol: 1.5L (1498cc)
