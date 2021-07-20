Seven Magic Moments Of Motorsport Series 4 Collectors DVD Box Set

Here’s your chance to relive some of the magic moments of Australian touring car racing with volume 4 of the Seven Sports Magic Moments Of Motorsport DVD series. This series features action from three famous tracks around Australia being Lakeside, Winton and Adelaide. We celebrate 3 of Jim Richard’s greatest wins as well as we look at some great grand final action once again from Oran Park raceway in Sydney. From there we head to the mountain and look at the Bob Jane T-marts Bathurst 99, different cars and different racing but a very important part of the Australian Motorsport history. All up six great DVDs.

Special Limited Edition

Contains BHE7693 Legendary Lakeside, BHE7877 Three of Jims best, BHE7878 Wonderful Winton, BHE8150 Amazing Adelaide, BHE8215 Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 99 and BHE8153 Great Grand Finals vol 2

BHE8376

Duration:

Approximately 16 Hours

barcode: 9340601002807