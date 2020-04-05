Sheet Metal Bible (Timothy Remus, 9781941064269)

Hardcover, 175 pages

Sheet Metal

Sheet Metal Bible is a compendium of sheet metal fabrication projects, everything from simple shaping operations to multi-piece creations like fenders and motorcycle gas tanks. Each of these operations is photographed in detail. Meaty captions help the reader to understand what's really happening as a flat sheet of steel slowly morphs into the convex side of a gas tank.

While some of the craftsmen work with hand tools, others prefer the English Wheel. The book is filled with work by legendary fabricators like Ron Covell, Craig Naff, Rob Roehl and Bruce Terry. Projects include components for two and four-wheeled hot rods. Each metal has its place in the metal shop, and this new book includes tips on how to work with, and weld, both metals.

So whether your project needs parts made from aluminum or steel, is simple or complex, there is something in this new 176 page book to help you turn that dream into reality.

Learn How To: