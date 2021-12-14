Sheet Metal Shaping - Tools, Skills, and Projects (Ed Barr)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780760365748
UPC:
9780760365748
MPN:
9780760365748
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Sheet Metal Shaping - Tools, Skills, and Projects (Ed Barr) (9780760365748)
  • Sheet Metal Shaping - Tools, Skills, and Projects (Ed Barr) (9780760365748)
  • Sheet Metal Shaping - Tools, Skills, and Projects (Ed Barr) (9780760365748)
  • Sheet Metal Shaping - Tools, Skills, and Projects (Ed Barr) (9780760365748)
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Sheet Metal Shaping demystifies this seemingly black art with information on tools and basic skills and 14 customizable projects, fully illustrated with step-by-step color photography.

Whether you want to create custom or replacement parts or build an entire automobile body, this metalworking course for gearheads from award-winning automotive-restoration author and professor Ed Barr will take you as far as your interests reach.

First, you’ll learn how to assemble your ideal toolkit, as well as how to build a power hammer and an English wheel. In the process, Barr will help you make informed choices based on available space and budget. Once you’re all set up, he addresses the concepts of shape and form.

The projects are presented in a way that you can easily apply them to your own vehicles, whatever they may be. Barr also takes the time to show how the projects can be accomplished with different available tools.

As you go, you’ll gain the skills and confidence for tackling the increasingly complex cases presented. Work your way up to building a fender utilizing the wheeling machine you built earlier; then move on to building a Model T speedster body and an Indy car, and later a challenging ’​34 Plymouth fender. The book even includes common goofs and how to avoid and, if necessary, correct them.

Written in an engaging and approachable style, Sheet Metal Shaping serves equally well as a useful supplement to Barr’s previous Professional Sheet Metal Fabrication or as a must-have standalone volume for any fabricator’s library.

The Motorbooks Workshop series covers the topics that engage and interest gearheads. Written by authorities in the subject matter and illustrated with color photography, Motorbooks Workshop is the ultimate source for how-to know-how.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Ed Barr
Book Title:
Sheet Metal Shaping - Tools, Skills, and Projects
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2019
Pages:
240
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Ultimate Sheet Metal Fabrication Ultimate Sheet Metal Fabrication

Ultimate Sheet Metal Fabrication

Wolfgang

$59.95
By: Timothy Remus . In an age when most products come off an assembly line at the rate of hundreds or thousands per hour an increasing number of individuals yearn to build a fender, hood or side...
Out of stock
Sheet Metal Fabrication Basics Sheet Metal Fabrication Basics

Sheet Metal Fabrication Basics

Wolfgang

$59.95
By: Timothy Remus, Rob Roehl . Sheet Metal Fabrication Basics is based on the idea that bending sheet metal for your motorcycle shouldn't require large and expensive power tools. The book is made...
Sheet Metal Handbook Sheet Metal Handbook
Add to Cart

Sheet Metal Handbook

HPBooks

$57.50
By: Ron Fournier, Sue Fournier . Imagine transforming a flat sheet of aluminum alloy into an attractive hood scoop. Or designing and making your own aluminum wheel tubs, floorpan and dash-board for...
Out of stock
sheet metal bible

Sheet Metal Bible

Wolfgang

$59.95
By: Timothy Remus . Description Sheet Metal Bible is a compendium of sheet metal fabrication projects, everything from simple shaping operations to multi-piece creations like fenders and motorcycle...
Advanced Sheet Metal Fabrication
Add to Cart

Advanced Sheet Metal Fabrication

Wolfgang

$79.95
A follow-up to his popular Sheet Metal Fabrication, author Tim Remus taps into the talents of master craftsmen to bring you more techniques for forming aluminum and steel into the one-of-a-kind...