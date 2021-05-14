Show Rod Model Kits: A Showcase of America’s Wildest Model Kits

  • Show Rod Model Kits: A Showcase of America’s Wildest Model Kits (9781613251560)
Description

This all-new book covers what was often the inspiration for all the crazy show rods, the model kits themselves. Viewed from a collector’s standpoint rather than a builder’s point of view, all of the coolest and wildest kits are featured. Covers the builders, designers, the manufacturers and of course, the collectors.

Growing up in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s saw the development of extensive prosperity, of previously unknown luxury, and a level of frivolity that the previous generation never knew. Television, expansion into the suburbs, and the rapid growth of automobiles all led to a development boom that people had never experienced. Combine this with automotive growth, hot rodding, car shows, kids playing with toy cars and building models, and you have the elements necessary to create the show rod craze that proliferated in America during the 1960s and 1970s.

A complement to author Scotty Gosson’s previous title, America’s Wildest Show Rods of the 1960s & 1970s, this all-new book covers what was often the inspiration for all those crazy show rods, the model kits themselves. Viewed from a collector’s standpoint rather than a builder’s point of view, all of the coolest and wildest kits are featured. Kits including the Red Baron, Li’l Coffin, Mysterion, Uncertain-T, Batmobile, and many more are featured from manufacturers such as Monogram, AMT, Revell, and MPC. Interviews and insights from the designers, the car builders, and the corporate suits provide a unique behind-the-scenes insight into not only what enthusiasts were demanding, but also the methods and marketing savvy that made it all happen.

Author Gosson’s entertaining prose, unique perspective, diligent research, and color photography throughout make this book essential for show rod enthusiasts. Whether you are interested in picking up the collecting hobby, just want a few cool kits from your childhood to display, or simply want to reminisce about building and obsessing over these crazy kits from your youth, Show Rod Model Kits: A Showcase of America’s Wildest Model Kits will be a fun addition to your library.

