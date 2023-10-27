Volvo Model by Model brings Volvo to life with the feel of the cars from behind the wheel, from the side-valve OEV4 to the electric C40, with legends like the 240, the XC90 and the 850 in between.



The book invites the reader, both Volvo fans and those with a more general interest in motoring - on board the company's landmark cars. Volvo's marketing strategies from safety to sporty and back again are examined, with thoughts from contemporary road tests. So buckle up your Volvo-patented three-point safety belt, and prepare for the ride. In the 2020s Volvo is undergoing a resurgence, gaining mainstream desirability with record sales for six consecutive years. There is also huge interest in wider Scandinavian culture and design.

Volvo Model by Model is a new look at the cars and cultural impact of Volvo. Always daring to be different, no other car manufacturer encapsulates its home nation so completely, accounting for one third of the Swedish dream Villa, Volvo, Vovve. Volvo started in 1927 but the open-topped OEV4 didn't sell well in the harsh Swedish climate. This was a rare misstep, although there have some challenging aesthetics on the way like the 760. Volvo survived a failed marriage with Ford, which still produced one of the company's all-time best sellers. Volvo now has another home, China. Parent company Geely enables Volvo to freely express its Scandinavian style, and today's slick Swedes were voted the best-designed range of cars by British motorists. Concept Recharge points the way to an electric future.