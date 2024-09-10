SIGNED The Cars You Always Promised Yourself - The definitive inside story of European classic Fords - design, engineering and marketing

SIGNED BY AUTHOR

The Cars You Always Promised Yourself - The definitive inside story of European classic Fords; design, engineering and marketing the iconic Capri, Sierra, RS and XR cars

This is a unique book about Ford's special vehicles and glamorous coupes.

It's written by a former Ford product designer and motor industry executive who talked directly to the leaders (many now legendary) who designed, engineered and marketed the iconic fast Fords. They tell us exactly who made the decisions, and when and why they made them. It's a dramatic tale that covers 50 years of change as cars like the Capri, Escort, Sierra and Puma, as well as their XR, ST and RS versions, were conceived, designed, developed and launched.

Design

Hundreds of beautiful design sketches from the 1970s, '80s and '90s through to today, with comments explaining their distinguishing features and how the designs progressed. Plus, photos of never-seen-before clay models of the most iconic Fords.

Engineering

Revealing examinations of unique cars- that-could-have-been, and one-off prototypes. And the strategies behind the product planning and development of the most exciting Fords why they happened and why others didn't.

Marketing

The stories behind the famous taglines "Man and Machine In Perfect Harmony and "The Car You Always Promised Yourself." Ford's legendary admen step out from behind the ads to tell us the facts.