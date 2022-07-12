Silverstone and Formula 1 (Anthony Meredith, Gordon Blackwell)

For fans all over the world the thrilling partnership of Silverstone and Formula 1 has long represented one of the pinnacles of motor sport. Here the broad sweep of Silverstone’s Formula 1 history, a kaleidoscopic pageant of great cars and drivers, is explored in a new and highly accessible way through nine specific eras, each one delightfully and freshly illustrated:

 

• The First Grand Prix and International Trophy (1948–49)

• Forza, Alfa! Forza, Ferrari! (1950–51)

• The Front-Engined Finale (1952–59)

• Clark’s Dark Golden Age (1960–68)

• The Stewart Dominance (1969–73)

• The Hunt-Lauda Epoch (1973–79)

• Three Titans: Prost, Mansell and Senna (1981–93)

• The Schumacher Era (1994–2006)

• New Heights: Hamilton and The Wing (2007 onwards)

 

This photographic history of Silverstone and Formula 1 should appeal to motor racing fans everywhere, as it neatly captures the essence of what the highest level of a most demanding sport has meant to this very special venue.

