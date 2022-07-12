Silverstone and Formula 1 (Anthony Meredith, Gordon Blackwell)

Description
For fans all over the world the thrilling partnership of Silverstone and Formula 1 has long represented one of the pinnacles of motor sport. Here the broad sweep of Silverstone’s Formula 1 history, a kaleidoscopic pageant of great cars and drivers, is explored in a new and highly accessible way through nine specific eras, each one delightfully and freshly illustrated:
• The First Grand Prix and International Trophy (1948–49)
• Forza, Alfa! Forza, Ferrari! (1950–51)
• The Front-Engined Finale (1952–59)
• Clark’s Dark Golden Age (1960–68)
• The Stewart Dominance (1969–73)
• The Hunt-Lauda Epoch (1973–79)
• Three Titans: Prost, Mansell and Senna (1981–93)
• The Schumacher Era (1994–2006)
• New Heights: Hamilton and The Wing (2007 onwards)
This photographic history of Silverstone and Formula 1 should appeal to motor racing fans everywhere, as it neatly captures the essence of what the highest level of a most demanding sport has meant to this very special venue.
1000
Book Title:
Silverstone and Formula 1
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
96
Author:
Anthony Meredith, Gordon Blackwell