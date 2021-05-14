Steve Magnante’s 1001 Muscle Car Facts

Author Steve Magnante is well known for his encyclopedia-like knowledge of automotive facts. The details he regularly puts forth, both on the pages of national magazines and as a contributing host and tech expert at the popular Barrett-Jackson Auctions on television, are the kinds of things muscle car fanatics love to hear.There are 1001 well-researched muscle car facts in this book that even some of the most esteemed experts would be surprised to learn. Covered are all the popular GM makes including Chevy, Buick, Oldsmobile and Pontiac, Ford and Mercury cars, Chrysler, Plymouth and Dodge cars, and even facts about AMC and Studebaker as well. Fans of these collectible cars will appreciate the technical and entertaining information shared on every page about all of the great American muscle cars.Whether you're an avid collector of multiple American muscle cars, the owner of one shining example, a trivia buff who wants to stump your friends, or just a fan of the big and powerful rear-wheel-drive rides of the 1960s and 1970s, this book is an informative and entertaining collection of facts from one of the industry's most beloved and respected sources.Pages: 416

