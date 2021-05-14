Steve Magnante’s 1001 Corvette Facts

Author Steve Magnante is well known for his encyclopedia-like knowledge of automotive facts. The details he regularly shares, both in the pages of national magazines and as a contributing host and tech expert at the popular Barrett-Jackson Auctions on television, are the kinds of details that car fanatics love to hear. Many feel that these facts are among the highlights of television auction coverage, much more interesting than other aspects of the coverage.

In this latest volume of the popular 1001 Facts series, Magnante turns his attention to the most popular American sports car ever built, the Chevrolet Corvette. During more than 60 years of production, the Corvette has changed immensely, from the original Motorama cars turned into production cars, to the beautiful and popular mid-year cars, to the rakish lines of the Sting Ray designs, through the revolution turned evolution of the C4 through C7 models. Magnante covers them all here, generation by generation. Corvette fans of any generation are sure to love this collection.

Whether you’re an avid fan of all Corvettes, a trivia buff who wants to stump your friends, or you have a particular affinity for a certain era of Corvettes, this book is an informative and entertaining collection of facts from one of the industry’s most beloved and respected sources.

