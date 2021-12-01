Stirling Moss - Rally Driver (Vic Quayle)

Hardcover, Published in 2020, ISBN: 9781906133931, 112 pages

Best known for his extraordinary skills at the wheel of racing cars, Stirling Moss was also an extremely effective rally driver. He entered many rallies from the early 1950s on, usually achieving top ten results in a variety of makes, initially Sunbeam-Talbot and in later years Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Aston Martin and Saab.

He very nearly won the Monte Carlo Rally at his first attempt in 1952, losing only narrowly to Sydney Allard, and then went on to join the exclusive club of rally drivers who won a coveted Coupe d’Or on the Alpine Rally, one of the toughest events in the calendar.

His contribution to pace notes, based on the technique used in his astounding Mille Miglia win with Denis Jenkinson, is told here, together with his abortive attempt at the East African Safari Rally with his brother- in-law, Eric Carlsson. Africa was not kind to Moss – he nearly died on another rally when stranded in a remote part of the Sahara Desert and was lucky to be rescued.

The cars he drove, the teams, the co-drivers, all are covered in this record of the amazing and often overlooked rally driving career of the legendary Stirling Moss.

Accounts of all Stirling Moss’s rallies:

1950 Daily Express 1,000 Mile Motor Rally

1952 Monte Carlo Rally

1952 Lyon-Charbonnières Rally

1952 Alpine Rally

1952 Daily Express Rally

1952 Fifteen Countries in Five Days

1953 Monte Carlo Rally

1953 Alpine Rally

1954 Monte Carlo Rally

1954 International Alpine Trial

1954 Great American Mountain Rally

1955 Mille Miglia

1956 Tour de France Automobile

1957 Tour de France Automobile

1965 East African Safari Rally

1974 UDT World Cup Rally

1989 2nd Pirelli Classic Marathon

1990 3rd Pirelli Classic Marathon

1991 4th Pirelli Classic Marathon

1992 Targa Tasmania

1992 5th Mitsubishi Classic Marathon