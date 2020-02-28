Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Car Techbooks
Car Building, Kit Car
Street rod building skills Paperback – 1985 by John Thawley
Steve Smith
Street rod building skills Paperback – 1985 by John Thawley
(No reviews yet)
Write a Review
Write a Review
×
Steve Smith
Street rod building skills Paperback – 1985 by John Thawley
Rating
Required
Select Rating
1 star (worst)
2 stars
3 stars (average)
4 stars
5 stars (best)
Name
Review Subject
Required
Comments
Required
SKU:
9780936834320
UPC:
9780936834320
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$69.95
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
2
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart
Description
Description
2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.
View All
Close
Related Products
Customers Also Viewed
Related Products
Add to Cart
Krause Publications
Standard Guide to Building Street Rods and Custom Cars
MSRP:
Now:
$89.95
Was:
By: Ken Wickham . In the Standard Guide to Building Street Rods and Custom Cars, the Austin, Texas, resident provides a comprehensive guide to planning and undertaking a custom building project...
Add to Cart
Graffiti
The Colorful World of Street Rods
MSRP:
Now:
$39.95
Was:
By: Larry O' Toole . Feature photographs from major rodding events in Australia and the U.S. including a '35 Ford roadster, a wild '41 Willys coupe, a '37 Ford phantom 3-window...
Out of stock
Krause Publications
Building Street Rods - All You Need To Know
MSRP:
Now:
$89.99
Was:
Author: Ken Wickham, Softbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9780873499620, First Published, 2005 Plan and Build Your Dream Car Ken Wickham knows what it takes to build a killer street rod the right...
Add to Cart
James Hardie 1000 Official Programme, Sunday 6 October 1985
MSRP:
Now:
$50.00
Was:
James Hardie 1000 Official Programme, Sunday 6 October 1985
Add to Cart
Steve Smith
How to Build a Repro Rod Paperback –(1982 by John Thawley)
MSRP:
Now:
$120.00
Was:
How to Build a Repro Rod by John Thawley 1982, Paperback Steve Smith Autosports
Customers Also Viewed
Add to Cart
Hot Rods and Dragsters - the ultimate speed machines (Melvyn Record, 1995)
MSRP:
Now:
$75.00
Was:
Hot Rods and Dragsters - the ultimate speed machines (Melvyn Record, 1995) - 2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.
Add to Cart
Grand Prix - Rare Images of the First 100 Years (Quenitn Spurring)
MSRP:
Now:
$250.00
Was:
GRAND PRIX! / QUENTIN SPURRING, Hardcover, published in 2006 Grand Prix! Rare Images of the First 100 Years presents a vivid and often intimate account of the first century of Grand Prix racing...
Add to Cart
Hot Rods and Dragsters - The Definitive Guide to the Fastest-accelerating Cars Ever Made (Melvyn Record)
MSRP:
Now:
$50.00
Was:
Hot Rods and Dragsters - The Definitive Guide to the Fastest-accelerating Cars Ever Made (Melvyn Record (1853483788) 2nd hand book in very good condition.
Add to Cart
The Anatomy & Development of the Top Fuel Dragster (1993 by Tony Sakkis)
MSRP:
Now:
$49.95
Was:
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
Add to Cart
The Stock Car Racing Chassis: Design Theory Construction (1991 by Steve Smith)
MSRP:
Now:
$99.95
Was:
The Stock Car Racing Chassis: Design Theory Construction (1991 by Steve Smith) (9780936834016) 2nd hand book in excellent condition.
Add to Cart
Dirt Late Model Chassis Technology Paperback – 1 Jan 2004
MSRP:
Now:
$150.00
Was:
paperback, 103 pages,
Add to Cart
Building a Street Stock Step By Step (S144, by Bob Emmons, Steve Smith)
MSRP:
Now:
$95.00
Was:
Building a Street Stock Step By Step (S144) by Bob Emmons (1993-06-01) Paperback – 1621by Bob Emmons;Steve Smith, 2nd hand book in very good condition.
Add to Cart
Steve Smith
How to Build a Repro Rod Paperback –(1982 by John Thawley)
MSRP:
Now:
$120.00
Was:
How to Build a Repro Rod by John Thawley 1982, Paperback Steve Smith Autosports
Add to Cart
Suzuki RM125, RM250, RM465, RM500 Single Shock 1981 - 1988 Workshop Manual (M379)
MSRP:
Now:
$59.95
Was:
Suzuki RM125, RM250, RM465, RM500 Single Shock 1981 - 1988 Clymer Repair Manual (M379) covers: RM125 (1981-1988) RM250 (1981-1988) RM465 (1981-1982) RM500 (1983-1984) Contents: his Suzuki Vintage...
Out of stock
Rosemeyer! A New Biography (Elly Beinhorn Rosemeyer and Chris Nixon - Paperback Edition)
MSRP:
Now:
$150.00
Was:
Authors: Elly Beinhorn Rosemeyer with Chris Nixon, Paperback, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780851840468, First Paperback Edition, 1989**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**
×
×
OK