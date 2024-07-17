Sunbeam Aero Engines (Alec Brew)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781781557945
UPC:
9781781557945
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$60.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The first great British aircraft engine manufacturer, the Sunbeam Motor Car Company turned to the sunrise industry of aviation in 1912, and was among the first to buy an aircraft to test their engines, flown by a full-time test pilot, the famous Jack Alcock. Through the First World War Sunbeam was a vital supplier, of both engines and aircraft, particularly to the Royal Naval Air Service. Consistently Sunbeams were the most powerful British engines available, and they were fitted to the first aircraft to torpedo an enemy ship, the only aircraft to fly at the Battle of Jutland, and the first seaplanes to operate in the heart of Africa. After the War they powered the greatest of British Airships the R.34, the first aircraft to fly the Atlantic east to west, and the first to make the double crossing, and the R.33, the British dirigible with the highest flying hours. As Sunbeam reverted to car manufacture their aero engines were fitted to a succession of land speed record-breaking cars, including the first to exceed 150 mph and the first to exceed 200 mph, ironically, faster than any Sunbeam-powered aircraft.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Sunbeam Aero Engines
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2020
Pages:
160
Author:
Alec Brew
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Alec Issigonis: The Man Who made The Mini Alec Issigonis: The Man Who made The Mini

Alec Issigonis - The Man Who made The Mini

Breedon Books

$89.95
By: Jonathan Wood . THE COLLAPSE in 2005 of MG Rover marked the end of Britain's indigenous motor industry as a volume car manufacturer. Yet back in the 1960s its Longbridge-based British Motor...