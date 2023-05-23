Superbears - The Story of Hesketh Racing (James Page)

OVERVIEW

Hesketh Racing was a Grand Prix phenomenon. In a time of increasing commercialisation and cars that had forsaken national racing colours in favour of sponsors’ logos, the team was privately funded by Lord Hesketh – a patriotic 22-year-old who was determined to take his promising young driver, James Hunt, to World Championship glory. Their car stood out on the track thanks to its pure white livery – and the team stood out in the paddock thanks to its lavish hospitality, its helicopter and yachts, and its infectious sense of fun. But behind the playboy image was a highly professional team, expertly organised by Bubbles Horsley and including talents such as designer Harvey Postlethwaite, engineer Nigel Stroud and chief mechanic Dave ‘Beaky’ Sims. Having arrived in Formula 1 in 1973 with a rented March, Hesketh Racing then set about building its own car. It won the 1974 International Trophy at Silverstone and the 1975 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort – putting James Hunt on the road to superstardom.

This new book from Porter Press International is the first to tell the amazing full story of Hesketh Racing. ‘The biggest little team in the world’ captured the imagination of enthusiasts all around the world thanks to its unique approach and its famous teddy bear logo, and it continues to be one of the most evocative and charismatic names in Formula 1 history.

KEY POINTS

The full story of Hesketh Racing, from its Formula 3 debut in 1972 to its final Formula 1 race in 1978.In-depth interviews with key team members such as Lord Hesketh, Bubbles Horsley, Nigel Stroud, Dave Sims, Peter Gaydon, Rupert Keegan and Frank Dernie. Never-before-seen images from Lord Hesketh’s personal scrapbooks and photo albums. A chapter devoted to the inside story of the Hesketh motorcycle. A collection of superb archive photographs in colour and black and white, with detailed captions.

THE AUTHOR

James Page inherited his passion for motorsport from his father and was fortunate enough to grow up around racing cars. Having contributed race reports to Autosport and Motoring News while still at university, he joined Future Publishing in 2005 and went on to become deputy editor of Classics Monthly. In 2011, he joined Classic & Sports Car in the same role before becoming editor three years later. He has been freelance since 2017, but still contributes to C&SC as well as Octane and ASTON. He edits the monthly magazine of The International XK Club, and his previous books for Porter Press International include Jaguar E-type Lightweight – the Autobiography of 49 FXN and Ultimate Ferrari 250 GTO.