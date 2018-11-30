Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 2006 Race Highlights DVD

The 2006 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 was an event filled with raw emotion as well as sheer exhilaration. It came just a month after the shock death of Bathurst legend Peter Brock, and it ended in triumph for the man who had been mentored by Brock in his early career, Craig Lowndes.

It was Lowndes and Jamie Whincup who would be the first drivers raise the inaugural Peter Brock Trophy after a frantic late-race battle with Rick Kelly. The win was ultimately Ford’s first at Bathurst since 1998.

It was not to be for Holden, despite a highly promising leadup for the factory Holden team. Rarely has a combo started as a shorter-priced favourite than the HRT pairing of Mark Skaife and Garth Tander that year, but after a clutch failure at the start and a collision with Jack Perkins’ Commodore, Skaife and Tander were out of the race before they’d climbed the mountain for the first time.

Cat no BHE7957

Duration: Approximately 3 hours 19 minutes