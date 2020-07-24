Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 2012 Race Highlights DVD

Firth/Fred Gibson Falcon XR GT – with matching retro grid girls…

The race that marked the 50th year of the Great Race at Bathurst was, fittingly, an absolute cracker. Jamie Whincup came under maximum pressure at the end but was able to juggle tyre life and fuel economy against pace, to come up with the winning formula – an exciting and exquisitely judged victory he shared with co-driver Paul Dumbrell.

In second place, David Reynolds at least did not have to fulfill his promise of going nude on the podium were he to score his first V8 Supercar race win at Bathurst; Craig Lowndes and Ian Luff made it a TeamVodafone one-three.

BHE816, 9340601002531