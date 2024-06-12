Zeteo Publishing

Suzuki Album (Auto Review Album Number 202)

9781854822013
9781854822013
New
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
0.30 KGS
Options available
Calculated at Checkout
All of the Japanese companies described here made cars, but each of them was previously or primarily better-known for making other automotive products. Suzuki were best-known for their world-famous motorcycles, but the company built its first cars in 1955 and it was still in the car-making business into the 21st century. Isuzu and Hino were among the largest companies making heavy trucks and buses, and were both part of the same company until 1942. Isuzu took out a licence to build the Hillman Minx in Japan in 1953 before going on to produce its own designs, but the company ceased making cars in Japan in 2002, though production of pickups and related SUVs continued. Hino made cars for a shorter time, from 1953 to 1967, beginning with a Renault assembly licence. Thereafter Hino concentrated on truck and bus production, at which it was very successful. Daihatsu began life making internal combustion engines, and made its first three-wheeler in 1953. The company was still producing small cars in the 21st century, but in later years it was under the control of Toyota.

1000
Suzuki Album (Auto Review Album Number 202)
English
Paperback
2024
32
Rod Ward
261186
