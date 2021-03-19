Suzuki GT250X7, GT200X5 & SB200 Twins (78 - 83) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: GT200X5 196cc 79 - 82GT250X7 247cc 78 - 83SB200 196cc 79 - 83

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, August 31, 1988
Part Number: M469
ISBN: 9781850100683
