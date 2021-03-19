Suzuki GS850 Fours (78 - 88) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: GS850G 843cc 78 - 83 USAGS850G 843cc 79 - 88 UKGS850GL 843cc 79 - 83 USA

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Cover: Paperback

Published: Sunday, April 30, 1989

Part Number: M536

ISBN: 9781850105718

