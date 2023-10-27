The Austin Pedal Car Story - The fascinating history of Austins J40 and Pathfinder from 1946 to present day

The Austin J40 pedal car is a miniature motoring marvel.

The level of interest over the years in these diminutive Austins is way beyond anything that the three-man design and development team could ever have imagined when they hand-built the prototype of Austin Chairman Leonard Lord’s ‘little idea’ in 1946.

Over 70 years after the first production example rolled off the South Wales factory line – in 1949 – interest in the Austin J40 remains strong today, boosted by the annual Settrington Cup race for J40s at the Goodwood Revival.

The intriguing story of secrecy, innovation and social responsibility – perhaps unique in the history of the motor industry – is told in fascinating detail in this lavishly produced book, which provides a social history intertwined with the story of Austin’s diminutive Pathfinder and J40 pedal cars.