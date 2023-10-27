The Austin Pedal Car Story - The fascinating history of Austins J40 and Pathfinder from 1946 to present day

Description
The Austin J40 pedal car is a miniature motoring marvel.
The level of interest over the years in these diminutive Austins is way beyond anything that the three-man design and development team could ever have imagined when they hand-built the prototype of Austin Chairman Leonard Lord’s ‘little idea’ in 1946.
Over 70 years after the first production example rolled off the South Wales factory line – in 1949 – interest in the Austin J40 remains strong today, boosted by the annual Settrington Cup race for J40s at the Goodwood Revival.
The intriguing story of secrecy, innovation and social responsibility – perhaps unique in the history of the motor industry – is told in fascinating detail in this lavishly produced book, which provides a social history intertwined with the story of Austin’s diminutive Pathfinder and J40 pedal cars.
- Lavish production, large-format, and extensively illustrated with over 1,000 images, including a wealth of previously unpublished photographs detailing: the Bargoed factory, the evolution, history, production of the pedal cars; the social impact of the factory, set up to rehabilitate former miners; period advertising and use of the cars for road-safety education and for fairground rides; plus specially commissioned studio photography of cars today.
- Fascinating and authoritative text from respected Austin pedal-car expert and historian Dr. David Whyley.
- Detailed tables covering production data, specifications, and paint colours for Pathfinder and J40 pedal cars.
- Insightful interviews with numerous people involved in the design and production of the pedal cars, and with owners across the years.
- The discovery of the long-forgotten special J40 given to King Charles III as a young prince, which now resides in the Royal Collection.
- Comprehensive chapters covering: the pedal cars’ roots and evolution; the Bargoed, South Wales factory; the workforce; Austin J40 racing, in period and today; the use of the pedal cars in road-safety campaigns around the world; details of the prototype cars, plus production Pathfinders and J40s; stories from owners.
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
The Austin Pedal Car Story - The fascinating history of Austins J40 and Pathfinder from 1946 to present day
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2023
|
Pages:
|
488
|
Author:
|
David Whyley
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186