Austin Cars 1948 to 1990 A Pictorial History

Features
• Includes a history of each model
• Model by model comparisons
• Detailed technical information
• Colour schemes listed
• Standard and optional equipment details
• Dashboard instrument layout diagrams
• Production numbers and dates
• Original prices
• Special editions included
• Full colour photographs
Description
A full-colour comprehensive guide to all Austin cars built from 1948 until the end of production in the 1990s, with an informative history, detailed model-by-model comparisons and technical information.
Synopsis
Austin cars continued in production long after the other marques that formed BMC were discontinued, with only the MG name that was applied to some Rover models lasting beyond 2000.
Illustrated in full colour and with detailed information including colour schemes, optional equipment and technical specifications, this book provides a complete catalogue of the cars from 1948 onwards, including the Austin models built by the Rover group during the 1990s. This is the ultimate book for those interested in the Austin marque, which is so often only covered briefly in other publications.
Additional Information
Period Covered:
1948-1990
Models Covered:
A40 Dorset/Devon
A40 Somerset
A70 Hampshire
A70 Hereford
A30
A35
A40 Cambridge
A50 Cambridge
A55 Cambridge mk1
A90 Westminster
A105 Westminster
A95 Westminster
A105 Westminster
A40 Farina mark 1
A40 Farina mark 2
A55 Cambridge
A60 Cambridge
A99 Westminster
A110 Westminster
A110 Westminster 2
Austin 7 (Mini)
Austin Mini
Austin Mini mark 2
Mini
Mini Clubman
1100 mark 1
1100 mark 2/1300
1100/1300 mark 3
1800 mark 1
1800 mark 2
1800 mark 3
2200
3 Litre
Maxi 1
Maxi 2
Allegro 1
Allegro 2
Allegro 3
18/22 series
Princess 1
Princess 2
Ambassador
Metro & Rover 100
Maestro (incl Rover)
Montego (incl Rover)
Models Not Covered:
pre 1948 models, Austin Healey sports cars, cars produced by coachbuilders and outside companies ie A125, A135, Taxi models