Austin Cars 1948 to 1990 A Pictorial History

Features

• Includes a history of each model

• Model by model comparisons

• Detailed technical information

• Colour schemes listed

• Standard and optional equipment details

• Dashboard instrument layout diagrams

• Production numbers and dates

• Original prices

• Special editions included

• Full colour photographs

Description

A full-colour comprehensive guide to all Austin cars built from 1948 until the end of production in the 1990s, with an informative history, detailed model-by-model comparisons and technical information.

Synopsis

Austin cars continued in production long after the other marques that formed BMC were discontinued, with only the MG name that was applied to some Rover models lasting beyond 2000.

Illustrated in full colour and with detailed information including colour schemes, optional equipment and technical specifications, this book provides a complete catalogue of the cars from 1948 onwards, including the Austin models built by the Rover group during the 1990s. This is the ultimate book for those interested in the Austin marque, which is so often only covered briefly in other publications.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1948-1990



Models Covered:

A40 Dorset/Devon

A40 Somerset

A70 Hampshire

A70 Hereford

A30

A35

A40 Cambridge

A50 Cambridge

A55 Cambridge mk1

A90 Westminster

A105 Westminster

A95 Westminster

A40 Farina mark 1

A40 Farina mark 2

A55 Cambridge

A60 Cambridge

A99 Westminster

A110 Westminster

A110 Westminster 2

Austin 7 (Mini)

Austin Mini

Austin Mini mark 2

Mini

Mini Clubman

1100 mark 1

1100 mark 2/1300

1100/1300 mark 3

1800 mark 1

1800 mark 2

1800 mark 3

2200

3 Litre

Maxi 1

Maxi 2

Allegro 1

Allegro 2

Allegro 3

18/22 series

Princess 1

Princess 2

Ambassador

Metro & Rover 100

Maestro (incl Rover)

Montego (incl Rover)



Models Not Covered:

pre 1948 models, Austin Healey sports cars, cars produced by coachbuilders and outside companies ie A125, A135, Taxi models