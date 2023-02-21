Dalton Watson Fine Books

The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781956309027
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
  • The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
$270.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Andy Saunders’ ' Automotive Alchemist ’ is a roller-coaster ride through the highs and lows of this charismatic man’s life, showing how he began with the basic skills of cutting and shaping metal, then painting and airbrushing, to his mature creations, and restorations, demonstrating the inherent genius of his designs. Andy welcomes us into his workshop and his head: not afraid to express his emotions, as he deconstructs and then rebuilds each vehicle, laying bare his motivations, inspirations, influences, and passions. Intertwined in the narrative is the work involved in the creation of 60 cars, described here with many detailed photographs. Forty-two of Andy’s creations now reside in museums and private collections across the globe, but the most unusual fate is that of Flat Out, the Guinness Book of Records acclaimed Lowest Car in the World, which is now a coffee table in the foyer of a huge Californian corporation. The book is not a technical ‘how to create wild custom cars’ manual. Rather it is a celebration of Andy’s joy of creation and his design genius, though tempered by personal traumas and losses. He has, on many occasions, been referred to as the British George Barris, the American “King of Kustomizers.” Unlike many autobiographies, this book engages the reader with its honesty and humour.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
The Automotive Alchemist (Andy Saunders)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
464
Author:
Andy Saunders
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Automotive Electrical Handbook Automotive Electrical Handbook

Automotive Electrical Handbook

HPBooks

$57.50
By: Jim Horner . . . . whether it's a restoration project, race car, kit car, trailer or street rod, don't be intimidated; wire it yourself. Jim Homer shares his years of experience and cuts through...
Performance Automotive Engine Math by John Baechtel
Add to Cart

Performance Automotive Engine Math

Cartech Books

$67.95
Fast Engine Math for Street and Race Applications. Calculations for: Engine displacement, Compression ratio, Torque & horsepower, Intake & header size, Carb Size, VE & BSFC,...
Automotive Detailing In Detail (9781785002427) Automotive Detailing In Detail (9781785002427)
Add to Cart

Automotive Detailing In Detail

Crowood

$89.95
Authors: Dom Colbeck, Jon Steele and David McLean, Softbound, 272 Pages, ISBN: 9781785002427, April, 2017 Edition Automotive Detailing in Detail takes the combined experience and expertise of three...
Three To Go Mario! (Andy Evans) (9780976668374) Three To Go Mario! (Andy Evans) (9780976668374)
Add to Cart

Three To Go Mario! (Andy Evans)

Racemaker Press

$45.00
The exciting story of Andretti becoming the first American to win the Grand Prix on home soil. Specifically written for children, Three To Go Mario! written and illustrated by Andy Evans is...