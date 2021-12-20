Three To Go Mario! (Andy Evans)

Description

The exciting story of Andretti becoming the first American to win the Grand Prix on home soil.

Specifically written for children, Three To Go Mario! written and illustrated by Andy Evans is the exciting story of his first-hand experience watching Mario Andretti become the first American to win the Grand Prix on his home soil. Driving the revolutionary new Lotus 78 to victory over Niki Lauda in his Ferrari 312 and Jody Scheckter in the Wolf WRI, Andy’s recounting of his own intense feelings during the race and the exciting play-by-play to victory make this a great read for children. Colorfully illustrated, it is a visual masterpiece recalling style and detail from a not so long ago decade.

