The Bentley Centenary Opus - Crewe Edition

The Bentley Centenary Opus is the ultimate tribute to the iconic cars and extraordinary people who built them. This Opus has been created with the Bentley aficionado in mind. Breathing new life into old, rare and private archived photographs through expert restoration and reproduction also through newly commissioned photoshoots. The Opus contains exclusive interviews with collectors and craftsmen from all generations and this brings to the fore the passion for Bentley.

As publishers of the official centenary book, Opus were given unprecedented access to today’s designers, engineers and visionaries who will be defining luxury performance as Bentley confidently powers into its second century.

The Crewe Edition is cloth covered, measures 35 cm x 35 cm, weighs over 7 kilos and contains over 400 pages.