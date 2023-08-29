24 Hours of Le Mans - 1923 - 2023 Centenary Edition

This luxurious book of more than 360 pages is presented like an album of mostly unpublished photogrpahs, arranged chronologically.

Throughout its century of existence, every moment of Le Mans has been captured in countless photographs. From black & white to colour, these particularly vivid images bring to life a whole world: that of the cars, naturally, but also of the many human players - drivers, engineers, mechanics - and the public, always numerous and varied.

The authors summarise the moments and actions of the key characters, identifying five major periods:

1923-1929: The time of the pioneers

1930-1967: Reconstruction and globalisation

1968-1981: In search of the right solution

1982-1999: The 21st century in sight

2000-2022: A Modern Race

Text in English and French.