The BMW Motorcycle Story - Second Edition

Author: Ian Falloon, Hardcover, 304 Pages, ISBN: 9781787113589, Second Edition Published, June 2019

This new edition of Ian Falloon’s classic book on the history of BMW Motorcycles brings the story right up to date, and now includes all models from 1923 right through to 2019.

Over the past 80 years, BMW motorcycles have provided a unique alternative to those of other manufacturers. Some motorcycles may have been faster, certainly others were cheaper, but with their emphasis on quality and reliability, none have emulated the practicality of a BMW. With its commitment to ease of serviceability, the BMW motorcycle has become the preferred choice for hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists around the world. BMW motorcycles are made to be ridden, and if the journey includes a mixture of straight roads and corners, there is no better motorcycle. Factor in the best range of factory luggage and accessories available, and the success of BMW motorcycles isn’t surprising. Ownership of a BMW is also generally a long-term affair. Because of long model runs, the designs are so well developed there seems little need to update on the whim of fashion. This is most definitely a refreshing change from the current trend towards instant obsolescence.