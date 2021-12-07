Volkswagen Golf Story - Second Edition (Russell Hayes)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781838299101
UPC:
9781838299101
MPN:
9781838299101
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Volkswagen Golf Story - Second Edition (Russell Hayes) (9781838299101)
  • Volkswagen Golf Story - Second Edition (Russell Hayes) (9781838299101)
  • Volkswagen Golf Story - Second Edition (Russell Hayes) (9781838299101)
  • Volkswagen Golf Story - Second Edition (Russell Hayes) (9781838299101)
  • Volkswagen Golf Story - Second Edition (Russell Hayes) (9781838299101)
$130.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The definitive history of the second people’s car

The Volkswagen Golf is a motoring paradox, seemingly never really changing its look but always pushing technical development forwards, a ‘classless’ car which still carries a ‘premium’ feel about it. While the Golf wasn’t the first front-wheel-drive hatchback, its interpretation established the template for others to follow and the benchmark by which they are still judged today.

As this motoring icon nears its 50th anniversary, The Volkswagen Golf Story, already the definitive history of the Golf, has been expanded and updated to include the full Golf 7 range and the latest incarnation, the Golf 8. Comprehensive and expertly researched, it remains a timely reminder of the Golf’s enduring appeal and a fitting tribute to Volkswagen’s second people’s car.

Russell Hayes is a London-based motoring author. As of 2021 he has written eight books, including the first edition of The Volkswagen Golf Story in 2014, marking its first 40 years. He has also written about the Volkswagen Beetle and Type 2 van. Other subjects have been as mixed as Lotus, the Ford Cortina, Aston Martin V8s and the Earls Court Motor Show. He was formerly a motoring journalist for British magazines and national newspapers, and has worked for TV programmes such as Top Gear, The Car’s the Star and Driven.

 

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Russell Hayes
Book Title:
Volkswagen Golf Story
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
320
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
The BMW Motorcycle Story - Second Edition (9781787113589) The BMW Motorcycle Story - Second Edition (9781787113589)

The BMW Motorcycle Story - Second Edition

Veloce Publishing

$64.95
Author: Ian Falloon, Hardcover, 304 Pages, ISBN: 9781787113589, Second Edition Published, June 2019 This new edition of Ian Falloon’s classic book on the history of BMW Motorcycles brings the...