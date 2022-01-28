The Book of the Triumph Singles & Twins 1935 - 1949

Author: E. Brown

ISBN: 9781588501424

VP Book ID: 20079

Pages: 138

Dimensions: 5 1/2" x 8 1/2"

Description: 138 pages, 85 black & white illustrations, size 5.5 x 8.5 inches. Originally published under the title The Book of the Triumph 1935-1949, this book is one of The Motorcyclist’s Library series published in the USA by Floyd Clymer by arrangement with the original publishers, Pitman Ltd. of London, England.

Applicable to the entire 1935-1949 range of girder fork, telescoping fork, rigid frame and spring wheel Triumph twins and single cylinder motorcycles, including the 3T Deluxe, 5T & T100 O.H.V. 350cc & 500cc Twins, the 2H, 2HC, T70, 3H, T80, 5H & T90 O.H.V. 250cc, 350cc & 500cc Singles and the 3/1, 5/1, 3/S, 3/SC, 5/S & 6/S S.V. 350cc, 500cc & 600cc Singles.

This publication includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components. There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation. Out-of-print and unavailable for many years it is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Triumph motorcycle owners and enthusiasts worldwide