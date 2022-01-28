The Book of the Triumph Singles & Twins 1935 - 1949

  • The Book of the Triumph Singles & Twins 1935 - 1949 (9781588501424)
Description

Author: E. Brown
ISBN: 9781588501424
VP Book ID: 20079
Pages: 138
Dimensions: 5 1/2" x 8 1/2"

Description: 138 pages, 85 black & white illustrations, size 5.5 x 8.5 inches. Originally published under the title The Book of the Triumph 1935-1949, this book is one of The Motorcyclist’s Library series published in the USA by Floyd Clymer by arrangement with the original publishers, Pitman Ltd. of London, England.

Applicable to the entire 1935-1949 range of girder fork, telescoping fork, rigid frame and spring wheel Triumph twins and single cylinder motorcycles, including the 3T Deluxe, 5T & T100 O.H.V. 350cc & 500cc Twins, the 2H, 2HC, T70, 3H, T80, 5H & T90 O.H.V. 250cc, 350cc & 500cc Singles and the 3/1, 5/1, 3/S, 3/SC, 5/S & 6/S S.V. 350cc, 500cc & 600cc Singles.

This publication includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components. There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation. Out-of-print and unavailable for many years it is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Triumph motorcycle owners and enthusiasts worldwide

Additional Information

Book Title:
The Book of the Triumph Singles & Twins 1935 - 1949
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2016
Pages:
146
Author:
Various
