The book of the Triumph Twins 1956 - 1969 Pre-Unit & Unit Construction 350cc, 500cc, 650cc Twins

$60.00
Description

Originally published under the title The Book of the Triumph Twins by W.C. Haycraft, this book is one of The Motorcyclist’s Library series published in the USA by Floyd Clymer by arrangement with the original publishers Pitman Ltd. of London, England. It includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components for all Triumph twins from 1956 through 1969 except the T100T & T120R models. There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation.

Applicable to all 3TA, T90, 5T, 5TA, T100, T100A, T100S/S, 6T, TR5, TR6, TR6S/S, T110 & T120 ~ 350cc, 500cc & 650cc Triumph pre-unit & unit construction twins built from 1956 through 1969. Does NOT cover the T100T or T120R variants. This publication has been Out-of-print and unavailable for many years and is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Triumph motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide

Additional Information

Author:
Various
Book Title:
The book of the Triumph Twins 1956 - 1969 Pre-Unit & Unit Construction 350cc, 500cc, 650cc Twins
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2012
Pages:
132
