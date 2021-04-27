The Boy - Stirling Moss, A Life in 60 Laps (Richard Williams)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781471198458
UPC:
9781471198458
MPN:
9781471198458
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover book, published in 2021, 320 pages

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the death of Stirling Moss on 12 April 2020 at the age of 90 made headlines, almost 60 years after he retired from Formula One. In The Boy, Richard Williams assesses what made him such an iconic figure.

Told in 60 brief chapters, Williams builds a fascinating and revealing portrait of a driver who was a hero to millions. As the long years of war began to recede, sport in Britain was getting moving again and there was a need for heroes. Denis Compton and Stanley Matthews were in their pomp, playing to packed houses. But Stirling Moss was a fresh face, just 17 years old when he first emerged in 1947. Too young to have served and been scarred by the war, he was soon revealed to possess not only an unearthly degree of skill but the qualities of courage and resolution noted in the generation that fought in the air and on land and sea. Their youth had been stolen; his was new and unspoiled.

The Boy explains how and why he came to occupy such a unique place in the esteem and the affections of the nation. Why him, rather than some of his contemporaries, such as Mike Hawthorn and Peter Collins, who shared a role in the rise of Britain as a power in international motor racing? Moss may never have been world champion, but he created a remarkable and enduring legacy, and Williams brilliantly shows just how he did it.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss

$99.00
By: Robert Raymond .   Other Details Publisher Code:   ISBN 10:   ISBN 13:   Published: 1953 Dimensions:   Pages:   Illustrations: Hard Bound Barcode:...
Out of stock
Stirling Moss (Edmund Burke) (b0000clcej)

Stirling Moss (Edmund Burke)

$50.00
Author: Edmund Burke,Hardbound, 110 Pages, ASIN: b0000clcej -1st Edition,1962 - EX-LIBRARY book in good condition ! Whenever men speak of speed, the name of Stirling Moss is sure to occur...
Out of stock
Stirling Moss Scrapbook 1961 Stirling Moss Scrapbook 1961

Stirling Moss Scrapbook 1961

Porter Press International

$199.95
By: Stirling Moss, Philip Porter . Stirling Moss is an icon. Even just the words 'Stirling Moss' conjure up an immediate picture - an image of speed, excitement, daring, jet-setting and beautiful...
Out of stock
Stirling Moss: My Racing Life - front Stirling Moss: My Racing Life - back

Stirling Moss - My Racing Life

$129.95
Authors: Sir Stirling Moss with Simon Taylor, Harbound, 312, Pages, ISBN: 9781910505069, Published, 2015 - foreword by Lewis Hamilton   In this very personal book, Stirling Moss guides you...