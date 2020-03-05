The Brescia Bugatti - Exquisitely presented Deluxe Numbered Limited Edition - only 700 copies printed

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781876907648
UPC:
9781876907648
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Brescia Bugatti - Exquisitely presented Deluxe Numbered Limited Edition - only 700 copies printed (9781876907648)
  • The Brescia Bugatti - Exquisitely presented Deluxe Numbered Limited Edition - only 700 copies printed (9781876907648)
$695.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

By Bob King,

The history of the Bugatti really begins with the development of the successful 16-valve Type 13 model dubbed 'Brescia' after its triumph in the 1921 Voiturette race in Brescia, Italy, leading to Bugatti's incredible racing success throughout that decade and the next. The Brescia Bugatti, written by renowned Bugatti enthusiast, provides an in-depth account of the origins, evolution and success of what is arguably the most revered car in early motor racing history. Including previously unpublished Bugatti factory data, this definitive, superbly illustrated book documents all surviving vehicles with current details and photographs.

This deluxe cloth-bound limited edition is printed on high-quality art paper and comes with an imitation 1966 racing competitor's bookmark listing individual edition number.

 

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
John Bowe: Going The Distance - Limited Numbered Edition John Bowe: Going The Distance - Limited Numbered Edition

Sinclair Ford

John Bowe - Going The Distance - Limited Numbered Edition

$150.00
From Sinclair Ford, Softbound, Published, 2007 - LIMITED EDITION #5 of 450 Copies made - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** The name John Bowe is synonymous with Australian motorsport...