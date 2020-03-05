The Brescia Bugatti - Exquisitely presented Deluxe Numbered Limited Edition - only 700 copies printed

By Bob King,

The history of the Bugatti really begins with the development of the successful 16-valve Type 13 model dubbed 'Brescia' after its triumph in the 1921 Voiturette race in Brescia, Italy, leading to Bugatti's incredible racing success throughout that decade and the next. The Brescia Bugatti, written by renowned Bugatti enthusiast, provides an in-depth account of the origins, evolution and success of what is arguably the most revered car in early motor racing history. Including previously unpublished Bugatti factory data, this definitive, superbly illustrated book documents all surviving vehicles with current details and photographs.

This deluxe cloth-bound limited edition is printed on high-quality art paper and comes with an imitation 1966 racing competitor's bookmark listing individual edition number.