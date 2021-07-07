The Definitive Barracuda and Challenger Guide 1970-1974 (Scott E. Ross)

Plymouth Barracudas and Dodge Challengers are some of the most powerful and valuable Mopar muscle cars ever built. If you have been searching for the comprehensive story and vital option information for these classic Mopar muscle cars, you don’t need to look any further.

The 1970-1974 Plymouth Barracudas and Dodge Challengers are compact, lightweight, and extremely powerful pony cars; some are considered to be the greatest Mopar muscle cars of the era. The platform, known as the E-Body for this generation, was Chrysler’s response to the competition from the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. Today, the E-Body Barracudas and Challengers are some of the most valuable and popular muscle cars ever built.

In The Definitive Barracuda & Challenger Guide: 1970-1974, seasoned journalist Scott Ross has unearthed new information from the key personnel involved in designing, engineering, and building these brash muscle cars. Ross provides comprehensive engine, transmission, and interior options as well as essential trim package and color code information. You learn the bottom line on original equipment packages and options. Ross covers Special Edition, R/T, Gran Coupe, and Rapid Transit System packages. And of course, the preeminent models in the lineup, Hemi ‘Cuda, Challenger 440 six pack, AAR ‘Cuda, and Challenger TA are covered in extensive detail. The large option list (and which options were available on which cars) is covered in great detail, which will greatly assist you with authentication.

Barracudas and Challengers are some of the most powerful and valuable Mopar muscle cars ever built. If you have been searching for the comprehensive story and vital option information for these classic Mopar muscle cars, you don’t need to look any further.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TITLE

The Definitive Barracuda and Challenger Guide: 1970-1974

ISBN

9781613252369

SKU

CT-558

Hardcover