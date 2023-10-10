The Falcon GT-HO Phase Three On the Road to Bathurst and Beyond (Limited Ed. in Slipcase, Signed, Stephen Stathis)

Signed by the author: Stephen Stathis. , LIMITED, NUMBERED Edition, (number may vary from photos)

This limited edition comes in a slipcase and three 1971 colour prints of Moffats XY GT-HO, the Skelton/Barnes XY GT-HO and McKays XY GT-HO.

It comprises of a plethora of unique information and imagery about the legendary Falcon XY GT-HO Phase Three - Australias most iconic muscle car. Foreword by Bathurst GT-HO driver, Bob Skelton. An Introduction and a summary by Stephen Stathis, this is a detailed history about the 1972 Globe wheel homologation package - with Ford part numbers, exemplifications and Ford documentation. Also included is imagery of every GT-HO that started in the 1971 and 1972 Hardie Ferodo 500s. With never before published images of a genuine Ford Facotry XY GT-HOs upper control arm location etc. Many colour images of the 1972 Bathurst Easter meeting - including GT-HO Falcons and Moffats Mustang, plus so much more.