Description
Includes Audi, BMW, Mercedes, MINI, Porsche, VW
Electrical issues in European cars can be intimidating. The Hack Mechanic Guide to European Automotive Electrical Systems offers a car-person’s guide to how electrical systems work and gives step-by-step coaching on electrical diagnosis and repair.
The Hack Mechanic Guide to European Automotive Electrical Systems
Supported by hundreds of full-color illustrations, the Hack Mechanic’s approach balances theory with practical ways to get things done. Detailed, hands-on advice will arm you with the confidence to tackle projects like adding a new circuit, measuring voltage drops, or figuring out if you have a bad fuel pump relay.
a focus on European vehicles leverages the common elements of the DIN system, similar schematic diagrams, and German component makers such as Bosch. The principles discussed, however, can be applied to most conventional internal-combustion-engined vehicles spanning the past six decades.
Hack Mechanic Wisdom on
Battery
Circuits
Starter
Alternator
Ignition
Switches & Relays
Fuses
Modules & Buses
How to Make Wire Repairs
Wiring Harnesses
DIN Standard
Multimeters & Related Tools
Energy Diagnosis & Parasitic Drain
And Much More
Step-by-Step Testing for
Temperature Sensors
Throttle Position Sensors
Crankshaft & Camshaft Position Sensors
Oxygen Sensors
Wheel Speed Sensors
Mass Airflow Sensors
Ignition Stick Coils
Fuel Injectors
Fuel Pumps
Solenoids
This book applies to gasoline and diesel powered internal combustion engine vehicles. Not intended for hybrid or electric vehicles.
Additional Information
|
Author:
|
Various
|
Book Title:
|
The Hack Mechanic Guide to European Automotive Electrical Systems
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2021