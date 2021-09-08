Includes Audi, BMW, Mercedes, MINI, Porsche, VW

Electrical issues in European cars can be intimidating. The Hack Mechanic Guide to European Automotive Electrical Systems offers a car-person’s guide to how electrical systems work and gives step-by-step coaching on electrical diagnosis and repair.

Supported by hundreds of full-color illustrations, the Hack Mechanic’s approach balances theory with practical ways to get things done. Detailed, hands-on advice will arm you with the confidence to tackle projects like adding a new circuit, measuring voltage drops, or figuring out if you have a bad fuel pump relay.

a focus on European vehicles leverages the common elements of the DIN system, similar schematic diagrams, and German component makers such as Bosch. The principles discussed, however, can be applied to most conventional internal-combustion-engined vehicles spanning the past six decades.

Hack Mechanic Wisdom on

Battery

Circuits

Starter

Alternator

Ignition

Switches & Relays

Fuses

Modules & Buses

How to Make Wire Repairs

Wiring Harnesses

DIN Standard

Multimeters & Related Tools

Energy Diagnosis & Parasitic Drain

And Much More

Step-by-Step Testing for

Temperature Sensors

Throttle Position Sensors

Crankshaft & Camshaft Position Sensors

Oxygen Sensors

Wheel Speed Sensors

Mass Airflow Sensors

Ignition Stick Coils

Fuel Injectors

Fuel Pumps

Solenoids

This book applies to gasoline and diesel powered internal combustion engine vehicles. Not intended for hybrid or electric vehicles.

