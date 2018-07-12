Automotive Mechanics 10th Edition

Authors: Ed May, Les Simpson, ISBN: 9781760421502

The milestone 10th edition of Automotive Mechanics marks an impressive 47 years of service for this market-leading resource. Widely used across Australia and throughout Asia, the text introduces students to the service, diagnosis and repair of passenger and light commercial vehicles.

A major overhaul has fine-tuned Automotive Mechanics, making it easier to navigate and aligning the content more closely to the AUR Automotive Retail, Service and Repair Training Package.

The content ensures full coverage of the latest vehicle computer systems and diagnostic techniques.

The blended learning package is more engaging than ever and provides access to a comprehensive library of digital resources to provide students with an immersive learning experience.

Content:

PART 1 Introduction to motor vehicles 1 Motor vehicle components 2 Workshop safety 3 Workshop practices 4 Tools and their uses 5 Measuring and checking 6 Friction and bearings 7 Seals, gaskets and sealants 8 Fuels, fluids and lubricants9 Service and maintenance PART 2 Running gear 10 Tyres, wheels and balance 11 Brakes 12 Suspension systems 13 Steering systems 14 Wheel alignment PART 3 Engines and engine systems 15 Engine fundamentals 16 Engine construction 17 General engine service 18 Cylinder head repair and overhaul procedures 19 Cylinder-block repair and overhaul 20 Cooling systems and servicing 21 Engine-lubricating systems 22 Intake, forced induction and exhaust systems and servicing PART 4 Transmissions and drives 23 Clutches and service 24 Manual transmissions, transaxles, four-wheel and all-wheel drive service 25 Drive lines and shafts 26 Rear axle and final drive service 27 Automatic transmissions: torque converters 28 Automatic transmissions: mechanical 29 Automatic transmissions: hydraulics and controls 30 Automatic transmission service PART 5 Petrol fuel and engine management 31 EFI and petrol fuel systems32 Ignition systems33 Emission controls34 Diagnosis: petrol engines and other vehicle systemsPART 6 Diesel engines35 Diesel engines: features36 Diesel fuel systems37 Diesel fuel system servicePART 7 Electrical basics38 Basic electrics39 Effects and applications of electric currents 40 Basic electronics and mechatronics 41 The battery PART 8 Electrical systems 42 Starting systems 43 Charging systems and service 44 Body electrical systems and service 45 Instruments and warning systems 46 Vehicle computer systems PART 9 Alternative drive systems 47 Hybrid, all-electric and fuel-cell vehicles PART 10 Safety, security and convenience 48 Braking: ABS, traction control and vehicle stability 49 Air conditioning