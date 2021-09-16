The Jaguar XK In Australia - Limited Edition (John Elmgreen and Terry McGrath)

Authors: John Elmgreen and Terry McGrath, Hardbound, 373 Pages, ISBN: 9780959107005, First Limited Edition published in 1985**VERY RARE BOOK NUMBER 020 OF 1000 PRINTED, very good condition, no dust jacket**

"The Jaguar XK In Australia" is unashamedly a book for motoring fanatics, and represents a significant achievement in chroniciling the history of Jaguar motor cars. It is unique in that it sets out the history of over 500 individual XK Jaguars. Not just the headline grabbing racers, but also the "ordinary" cars acquired by private owners. Such as the XK120s that were in their heyday the fastest production cars in the world, and, as uncompromising two seaters, frequently used by their owners in Club and other events during the 1950s.

Nowhere else in the world have the individual histories of so many Jaguars been recorded in one publication, and it is no surprise to learn that this book is the culmination of some 15 years of collecting, collating and checking information supplied bt enthusiasts or painstakingly researched from numerous motoring publications and thousands of entries in the records of the Jaguar Works at Coventry.