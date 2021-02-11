Jaguar D-type - The story of XKD 526 (John Elmgreen, Porter Profiles)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781907085956
UPC:
9781907085956
MPN:
9781907085956
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Jaguar D-type - The story of XKD 526 (John Elmgreen, Porter Profiles)
  • Jaguar D-type - The story of XKD 526 (John Elmgreen, Porter Profiles)
  • Jaguar D-type - The story of XKD 526 (John Elmgreen, Porter Profiles)
  • Jaguar D-type - The story of XKD 526 (John Elmgreen, Porter Profiles)
  • Jaguar D-type - The story of XKD 526 (John Elmgreen, Porter Profiles)
  • Jaguar D-type - The story of XKD 526 (John Elmgreen, Porter Profiles)
  • Jaguar D-type - The story of XKD 526 (John Elmgreen, Porter Profiles)
$75.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover, By John Elmgreen, ISBN: 9781907085956

  • Campaigned extensively from 1956 to the 1970s
  • Used by key figures in Australian motorsport
  • uniquely fitted with a removable hard top
  • one of only three D-types delivered to Australia

The Jaguar D-type helped to establish the Coventry marque’s place in Le Mans 24 Hours folklore, thanks to three successive victories between 1955 and 1957. With its long, elegantly sculptured bonnet and distinctive tail fin, the D-type quickly became one of the world’s most recognisable sports racers – as well as one of the most successful in period. This book focuses on the fascinating history of XKD 526, one of only three D-types registered new in Australia. While its competition pedigree was forged at some internationally celebrated circuits – Bathurst and Longford, for instance – it also raced at delightfully named bygones such as Gnoo Blas and Catalina Park. This is a comprehensive history of its distinguished track record.

Having been brought into Australia by a Brisbane-based Jaguar dealer with an active interest in motorsport, XKD 526 was campaigned extensively in the country from 1956 until the dawn of the 1970s. Author John Elmgreen chronicles each of its competition appearances, complete with details of drivers, race results and the main opposition.

XKD 526 was used by some of the most notable figures in Australian motorsport, including future racing car builder Frank Matich and expatriate Scot, Doris ‘Geordie’ Anderson. Career profiles of both are included.
Due to a controversial quirk in the regulations, the D-type was converted into a hard-top in 1961 – and Matich raced it in that configuration to win the Australian GT Championship at Warwick Farm.
Of the three D-types that went to Australia as new cars, XKD 526 remained there for the longest period. The book logs its ownership history and full details of all modifications, repairs and restorations.
The car’s evolution is illustrated with a sumptuous array of period photographs from some of Australia’s most comprehensive archives and elsewhere.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Jaguar: The Engineering Story Jaguar: The Engineering Story

Jaguar - The Engineering Story

Haynes

$199.95
By: Jeff Daniels . Jaguar, a jewel in the crown of the British motor industry, began life as SS --ars, a coachmaker, and only began -o take engineering seriously in 1935, when it appointed the...
Out of stock
Jaguar C-Type &amp; D-Type Gold Portfolio 1951 - 1960 Jaguar C-Type &amp; D-Type Gold Portfolio 1951 - 1960

Jaguar C-Type and D-Type Gold Portfolio 1951 - 1960

Brooklands Books

$150.00
By: Brooklands Books . A string of Le Mans victories at the beginning of the 1950s lent an important boost to sales of the XK-engined cars. As a result makers of specialist racing cars created their...
Out of stock
Jaguar C-type, D-type & Lightweight E-type Register Jaguar C-type, D-type & Lightweight E-type Register Back Cover

Jaguar C-type, D-type & Lightweight E-type Register

$250.00
By Terry Larson, Penny Woodley, Den Carlow and Paul Skilleter, ISBN: 9788799771400, Published in 2014, 240 pages It has been many years since a full listing of all C-type, D-type and...