The Jaguar XK120 in the Southern Hemisphere (John Elmgreen & Terry McGrath)

Hardcover, numbered, Limited to 1000

The book sets out the histories, so far as we have been able to ascertain them, of every XK120 Jaguar to have been in the Southern Hemisphere – and, because we are geographically challenged, a few other places as well.

It is 488 pages long, in a large page format (about 25cm x 34cm or 10″ x 13″), contains entries for about 925 separate cars, about 280,000 words, and about 1090 photographs – only some 25 of which appeared in our previous book. It has been printed in full colour. Of course many of the older photographs were originally taken in black and white and remain so, but full colour here means that any photograph that was in colour originally is reproduced in colour, wherever it is in the book – not just a 16 page section in the middle. This was a very costly decision, but one that represented the ‘no compromise’ nature of the project.

The book includes the known histories of no fewer than 55 alloy XK120s. In addition, many XK120s covered are either now or have spent time in parts of the world other than those specifically covered, such as:

USA – 203 cars

UK – 143 cars

Europe – 51 cars.

The new book is a follow-up to our book The Jaguar XK in Australia which was published in 1985. However, as we expanded the boundaries outside Australia, there was too much information to put into one volume for all XKs and therefore we have had to create separate books for each model. The last two books (XK140s and XK150s) will follow in coming years, with the XK140 volume to include racing histories as well.

We have never stopped collecting XK histories but serious work on the current book did not start until 1996. So it has been a long haul over 14 years, not to mention all the earlier work. Many thousands of man hours have been spent. This time could have been spent restoring several XKs…

Limited edition – 1,000 copies

The book was announced as an edition limited to 1,000 numbered copies (plus a few copies for libraries etc). However, the initial print run has in fact been 750 – of which more than 1/3 were the subject of pre-publication written ‘expressions of interest’.

Contents:

Introduction

Sources, Warning and Disclaimer

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1 – Export of the XK120: Some Aspects

Chapter 2 – The XK Enthusiast in Australia

Chapter 3 – Import and sale of the XK120 in Australia

Imports by Dealers

New Prices

Cars Sold New in Australia

Later Imports

Survival rates of XK120s in Australia

Chapter 4 – Australian XK120 Histories

Chapter 5 – The XK120 in New Zealand

Sale of the XK120 in New Zealand

XK Enthusiasts in New Zealand

Distributors

New Zealand XK120 Car Histories

Chapter 6 – The XK120 in Asia

Sale of the XK120 in Asia

XK Enthusiasts in Asia

XK120s in Each Country

Burma (Myanmar)

Ceylon (Sri Lanka)

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Singapore / Malaya

Thailand

Vietnam

Asian XK120 Car Histories

Chapter 7 – The XK120 in the Middle East

Sale of the XK120 in the Middle East

XK120s in Each Country

Aden

Bahrein

Iran

Iraq

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Middle Eastern XK120 Car Histories

Chapter 8 – The XK120 in Northern Africa

Sale of the XK120 in Northern Africa

XK Enthusiasts in Northern Africa

XK120s in Each Country

Algeria

Egypt

Gold Coast (Ghana) / British West Africa

Libya

Morocco

Nigeria

Northern African XK120 Car Histories

Chapter 9 – The XK120 in Southern Africa

Sale of the XK120 in Southern Africa

XK Enthusiasts in Southern Africa

XK120s in Each Country

Belgian Congo (Zaire, Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Kenya

Madagascar

Mauritius

Portuguese East Africa (Mozambique)

Portuguese West Africa (Angola)

South Africa

Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe)

Southern African XK120 Car Histories

Chapter 10 – The XK120 in South America

Sale of the XK120 in South America

XK Enthusiasts in South America

XK120s in Each Country

Argentina

Brazil

British Guiana

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

Southern American XK120 Car Histories

Chapter 11 – Indexes & Miscellaneous

Addenda

Indexes

Chassis numbers

Registration Numbers

XK120 Owners

Bibliography

Clubs

Jaguar Heritage Trust

Authors’ Biographies