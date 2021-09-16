The Jaguar XK120 in the Southern Hemisphere (John Elmgreen & Terry McGrath)

Description
Hardcover, numbered, Limited to 1000
The book sets out the histories, so far as we have been able to ascertain them, of every XK120 Jaguar to have been in the Southern Hemisphere – and, because we are geographically challenged, a few other places as well.
It is 488 pages long, in a large page format (about 25cm x 34cm or 10″ x 13″), contains entries for about 925 separate cars, about 280,000 words, and about 1090 photographs – only some 25 of which appeared in our previous book. It has been printed in full colour. Of course many of the older photographs were originally taken in black and white and remain so, but full colour here means that any photograph that was in colour originally is reproduced in colour, wherever it is in the book – not just a 16 page section in the middle. This was a very costly decision, but one that represented the ‘no compromise’ nature of the project.
The book includes the known histories of no fewer than 55 alloy XK120s. In addition, many XK120s covered are either now or have spent time in parts of the world other than those specifically covered, such as:
USA – 203 cars
UK – 143 cars
Europe – 51 cars.
The new book is a follow-up to our book The Jaguar XK in Australia which was published in 1985. However, as we expanded the boundaries outside Australia, there was too much information to put into one volume for all XKs and therefore we have had to create separate books for each model. The last two books (XK140s and XK150s) will follow in coming years, with the XK140 volume to include racing histories as well.
We have never stopped collecting XK histories but serious work on the current book did not start until 1996. So it has been a long haul over 14 years, not to mention all the earlier work. Many thousands of man hours have been spent. This time could have been spent restoring several XKs…
Limited edition – 1,000 copies
The book was announced as an edition limited to 1,000 numbered copies (plus a few copies for libraries etc). However, the initial print run has in fact been 750 – of which more than 1/3 were the subject of pre-publication written ‘expressions of interest’.
Contents:
Introduction
Sources, Warning and Disclaimer
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1 – Export of the XK120: Some Aspects
Chapter 2 – The XK Enthusiast in Australia
Chapter 3 – Import and sale of the XK120 in Australia
Imports by Dealers
New Prices
Cars Sold New in Australia
Later Imports
Survival rates of XK120s in Australia
Chapter 4 – Australian XK120 Histories
Chapter 5 – The XK120 in New Zealand
Sale of the XK120 in New Zealand
XK Enthusiasts in New Zealand
Distributors
New Zealand XK120 Car Histories
Chapter 6 – The XK120 in Asia
Sale of the XK120 in Asia
XK Enthusiasts in Asia
XK120s in Each Country
Burma (Myanmar)
Ceylon (Sri Lanka)
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Japan
Pakistan
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Singapore / Malaya
Thailand
Vietnam
Asian XK120 Car Histories
Chapter 7 – The XK120 in the Middle East
Sale of the XK120 in the Middle East
XK120s in Each Country
Aden
Bahrein
Iran
Iraq
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Middle Eastern XK120 Car Histories
Chapter 8 – The XK120 in Northern Africa
Sale of the XK120 in Northern Africa
XK Enthusiasts in Northern Africa
XK120s in Each Country
Algeria
Egypt
Gold Coast (Ghana) / British West Africa
Libya
Morocco
Nigeria
Northern African XK120 Car Histories
Chapter 9 – The XK120 in Southern Africa
Sale of the XK120 in Southern Africa
XK Enthusiasts in Southern Africa
XK120s in Each Country
Belgian Congo (Zaire, Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Kenya
Madagascar
Mauritius
Portuguese East Africa (Mozambique)
Portuguese West Africa (Angola)
South Africa
Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe)
Southern African XK120 Car Histories
Chapter 10 – The XK120 in South America
Sale of the XK120 in South America
XK Enthusiasts in South America
XK120s in Each Country
Argentina
Brazil
British Guiana
Chile
Colombia
Ecuador
Peru
Uruguay
Venezuela
Southern American XK120 Car Histories
Chapter 11 – Indexes & Miscellaneous
Addenda
Indexes
Chassis numbers
Registration Numbers
XK120 Owners
Bibliography
Clubs
Jaguar Heritage Trust
Authors’ Biographies