Fronthill

The Jowett Bradford - Jowett's Unsung Hero

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781781557587
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$59.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

A celebration of the Yorkshire-built Jowett Bradford range of light commercial vehicles built between 1946 and 1953.

The Jowett Bradford was rushed into production in 1946 as a stop-gap model pending the launch of the all-new Javelin saloon, which its young designer, Gerald Palmer, had been working on since 1942. It was based on the 1938 8-hp commercial and was a pre-war design in every respect; however, it was very popular with farmers and small businesses such as bakers, greengrocers, fish mongers and drapers, etc., as it was economical, cheap, rugged and simple to work on.

It was powered by a flat-twin horizontally opposed 1,005-cc engine, which was basically the same as the one fitted to the first prototype Jowett in 1906 with minor improvements. Compared to the new Javelin saloon and Jupiter sportscar, the powerplant was outdated.

 

The Bradford was expected to be dropped from the range in 1951, but this never happened and remained in production right up to the closure of the factory in 1954 when Jowett’s ceased trading. Ironically, it was the largest selling model that Jowett’s ever produced with almost 40,000 being built.

The first book devoted to the Jowett Bradford range of vehicles built by Yorkshire’s only mass-produced car manufacturer, Jowett Cars Ltd of Bradford

The Bradford range were rushed into production in 1946 as a stop-gap model but proved to be so much more than that

A strong, rugged, reliable and above all, cheap and easy vehicle to purchase and maintain, it was a great success with small business owners and farmers

Profusely illustrated with high-quality photographs

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
The Jowett Bradford - Jowett's Unsung Hero
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
148
Author:
Noel Stokoe
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Jowett Advertising The Marque Jowett Advertising The Marque

Jowett Advertising The Marque

Safety House

$59.95
By: Noel Stokoe . Ben and William Jowett built their first Jowett in 1906. In 1920 a large purpose built factory was constructed which enable the Jowett to be manufactured after WW1. Two important...
Jowett Javelin and Jupiter Jowett Javelin and Jupiter
Add to Cart

Jowett Javelin and Jupiter

Crowood

$89.95
By: Geoff McAuley, Edmund Nankivell . Even before the end of World War Two the small Bradford firm of Jowett began to plan its post-war return to car manufacturing. Founded in 1906, the company had...
Jowett Cars of the 1930s (Noel Stokoe) (9781781555767) Jowett Cars of the 1930s (Noel Stokoe) (9781781555767)
Add to Cart

Jowett Cars of the 1930s (Noel Stokoe)

Fronthill

$55.00
Paperback, Published in 2017, 143 pages,  Brothers William and Ben Jowett, of Bradford, Yorkshire, built their first car in 1906 and tested it for four years before going into car production in...
The Jowetts That Got Away (Noel Stokoe)
Add to Cart

The Jowetts That Got Away (Noel Stokoe)

Fonthill Media

$55.00
Jowett Cars were built in Bradford, from 1906 to 1954. All pre-war cars up to 1935 were powered by a twin-cylinder horizontally opposed 7hp engine. In 1935 a new four-cylinder horizontally opposed...