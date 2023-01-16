Fonthill Media

The Jowetts That Got Away (Noel Stokoe)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781781558621
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.70 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Jowett Cars were built in Bradford, from 1906 to 1954. All pre-war cars up to 1935 were powered by a twin-cylinder horizontally opposed 7hp engine. In 1935 a new four-cylinder horizontally opposed engine was introduced with a 10hp rating running alongside the original twin-cylinder model which had been increased to an 8hp rating. Little changed during this pre-war period, many of the models were made in very small numbers, and sadly, there are no survivors today. The Jowett brothers experimented in the mid-1930’s with a new in-line power unit which did not go into production. The post-war period saw massive changes in the Jowett company, with both Jowett brothers retiring by the end of the war. The first all-new model was the Javelin saloon, launched in 1947 and the Jupiter sportscar in 1950. By 1951 there should have led to a completely new range of cars, vans, pick-up and estate cars, known as the Bradford CD range. There were plans for a racing Jupiter known as the R1 and to re-vamp the Jupiter for road use known as the R4. Sadly, none of these models materialised and Jowett’s history could have been so different had fate been kinder to them.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
The Jowetts That Got Away
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
150
Author:
Noel Stokoe
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Jowett Advertising The Marque Jowett Advertising The Marque

Jowett Advertising The Marque

Safety House

$59.95
By: Noel Stokoe . Ben and William Jowett built their first Jowett in 1906. In 1920 a large purpose built factory was constructed which enable the Jowett to be manufactured after WW1. Two important...
Jowett Javelin and Jupiter Jowett Javelin and Jupiter
Add to Cart

Jowett Javelin and Jupiter

Crowood

$89.95
By: Geoff McAuley, Edmund Nankivell . Even before the end of World War Two the small Bradford firm of Jowett began to plan its post-war return to car manufacturing. Founded in 1906, the company had...
Jowett Cars of the 1930s (Noel Stokoe) (9781781555767) Jowett Cars of the 1930s (Noel Stokoe) (9781781555767)
Add to Cart

Jowett Cars of the 1930s (Noel Stokoe)

Fronthill

$55.00
Paperback, Published in 2017, 143 pages,  Brothers William and Ben Jowett, of Bradford, Yorkshire, built their first car in 1906 and tested it for four years before going into car production in...