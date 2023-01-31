The Legend of American Motors - The full history of America's most innovative automaker

The economy, high performance and luxury exploits of American Motors. A colorfully illustrated account of an iconic company, that forged new styling and engineering paths, while bringing Jeep to a wider international audience. In the fashion and racing worlds, AMC was a winner!

American Motors was the little company that made a big impact. Makers of the Rambler family car, Kenosha offered an antidote to the excess of Detroit’s Big 3. But when America decided it wanted sporty, rather than econocars, AMC got groovy with the Javelin, AMX, Scrambler and Rebel Machine.

American Motors was a proven performer in showrooms and on the track, with success in drag and road course racing. However, through it all came solid Rambler value, and a different approach from Detroit. An accent on consumer protection, along with brand label special editions. And when it came to blue sky thinking, AMC surpassed all with their Gremlin and Pacer small cars.

Off road, Kenosha truly made Jeep ‘The One & Only,’ popularizing the brand and making it the sales success it is today. Beyond that, AMC created America’s first crossover, the Eagle. It all proved that America’s smallest ... was its biggest surprise!

The full history of American Motors, America’s most innovative automaker

A look at AMC in motorsport

Original archive and collector car photos

A study of the high performance models: AMX, Scrambler, Rebel Machine & Hornet SC/360

The complete history of Jeep

AMC’s small car stars: American, Gremlin & Pacer

A close look at AMC design and engineering

Full road reports and industry commentary

Fully illustrated throughout