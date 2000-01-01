Speed Read Ferrari - The History, Technology and Design Behind Italy's Legendary Automaker

Description

Author: Preston Lerner, Paperback, Published in 2018, 160 pages

Motorbooks’ Speed Read series celebrates the world’s premier performance car manufacturer in Ferrari: The History, Technology and Design Behind Italy's Legendary Sports Car?.

From the first complete car Enzo Ferrari constructed in 1940--the Auto Avio Costruzioni 815--to the masterpieces produced by Ferrari S.p.A. from 1947 to today, they’re all here.

The Speed Read series breaks subjects into easily understood sections, Ferrari: The History, Technology and Design Behind Italy's Legendary Sports Car? covers 50 aspects key to understanding Ferrari’s amazing history, from racing to production cars to design and technology to the personal histories of key figures. This book will make anyone an instant Ferrari expert!

Accessible and compartmentalized sections illustrated with commissioned artwork come together to create a package attractive to neophytes, established enthusiasts, and those simply curious.

The author
Preston Lerner, a regular contributor to Automobile magazine, has written about motorsports for publications ranging from Sports Illustrated to the New York Times. Lerner has co-authored Motorbooks titles Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman and History's Greatest Automotive Mysteries, Myths, and Rumors Revealed with Matt Stone.

