The Passion for Utes - An Australian Obsession (Joel Wakely)

Hardcover, ISBN: 9781925868098, 204 pages, Published in 2019

To complement his fully illustrated history of utes in Australia, Joel Wakely has gathered together dozens of fascinating stories about many of the models that various Australian manufacturers (and indeed some overseas ones too) have produced since the early 20th century. Joel tells the whole story of utes in Australia, from the first home-constructed vehicles in the 1910s and 20s, to Fords first true ute in the 1930s, the first all-Australian (Holden) ute in the early 1950s, and the highlights of several more decades of ute development. With contributions from dozens of ute enthusiasts about their myriad cars plus hundreds of photographs, many never seen in print before, this is a ute book like no other, a book from the heart that goes deep into the passion that utes engender.