The Power and The Glory (David Sedgwick)

Hardcover, published in 2018, ISBN: 9781785313653, 316 pages

Set amid the glamour and bravado of 1980s Formula 1 The Power and the Glory tells the story of a rivalry unsurpassed in motor-racing history. By the mid-80s Alan Prost had firmly established himself as leader of the F1 pack. Winning Grands Prix almost at will, the French ace radiated invincibility.

But then came the emergence of Ayrton Senna, sparking a decade-long battle for supremacy out on the track. Although chalk and cheese in terms of character and background, the two men were driven by the same burning desire: to become Formula 1's heavyweight champion of the world, its undisputed king. Senna and Prost would both go on to win multiple world championships in what was a golden era for F1 racing. Their Suzuka showdowns of 1988-90 attracted record worldwide audiences and popularised he sport as never before

An intimate portrait of two unique competitors, The Power and the Glory is a supercharged story of acrimony and sheer ambition.